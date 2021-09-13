Comfortable win for Ajibade’s Atletico Madrid against City rivals Real Madrid

Rasheedat Ajibade started at the weekend for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in the Madrid derby and celebrated a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium.
Ajibade played in the first half of the encounter but was replaced in the before the restart.
The Forward scored in Atletico Madrid’s opening game of the season against Rayo Vallecano, which the more illustrious Madrid side won 5 nil.
On Sunday, the visitors scored in each half, Deyna Castellanos (4′) and Estefania Banini (69′) the goalscorers to help the side make it two wins in two league games.