Comfortable win for Ajibade’s Atletico Madrid against City rivals Real Madrid

Rasheedat Ajibade during the Madrid derby in the Primera Division between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Photo credit | IG (rasheedatt10)

Rasheedat Ajibade started at the weekend for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in the Madrid derby and celebrated a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium.

Ajibade played in the first half of the encounter but was replaced in the before the restart.
The Forward scored in Atletico Madrid’s opening game of the season against Rayo Vallecano, which the more illustrious Madrid side won 5 nil.

 

On Sunday, the visitors scored in each half, Deyna Castellanos (4′) and Estefania Banini (69′) the goalscorers to help the side make it two wins in two league games.

 

 

 

Granadilla Tenerife 1-2 Madrid CFF: Rita Chikwelu, Ariyo handed subs role

Rita Chikwelu (b) and her Madrid CFF teammate Victoria Lopez. Photo credit | IG (madrid_cff)

Rita Chikwelu and Roosa Ariyo both came off the bench for their respective teams in Sunday’s Primera Division clash between Madrid CFF and Granadilla Tenerife respectively.

Chikwelu and her Madrid teammates secured a 2-1 win at the Estadio Francisco Suárez, with goals courtesy Gabriela Nunes (45+1′) and Estela Fernández (50′).
The hosts halved the deficit just before the hour mark, but could not find the all important equalizer and suffered a second consecutive league defeat this season.

