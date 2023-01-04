Comeback win for Fenerbahce, Osayi-Samuel battles Hard

Bright Osayi-Samuel put in a good shift in Fenerbahce’s 2-1 win away at Antalyaspor on Tuesday in the Turkish Super Lig.
The Right-back, who is one of Nigeria’s most consistent players in Europe this term, has made 11 appearances for the Yellow Canaries.
Against Antalyaspor, Osayi-Samuel was effective bombing down the flanks and creating reinforcement in the midfielder.
He pressed and provided good cover as his presence on the right channel was quite prominent.
The RB had 76 touches on the ball – only one player had more. He completed 57 passes and also recorded 1 interception and block in the full duration of the game.
Meanwhile, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the visitors as they fell behind inside the opening 14 minutes of the encounter.
Fenerbahce trailed to a Haji Wright goal in the 14th minute, but in the second half, a Michy Batshuayi brace (55′ 62′ P) seal the comeback win.
