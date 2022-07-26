Columbus Crew steady on Playoff path after New England stalemate, Igbekeme features

COLUMBUS, OH - JULY 23: Columbus Crew midfielder James Igbekeme (26) looks to pass during the second half in a match between the Columbus Crew and the New England Revolution on July 23, 2022, at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Columbus Crew secured a point from last weekend’s MLS clash against New England Revolution with their Playoff spot at stake.

The game was cagey and there were very few chances created from either side and in an Eastern Conference rivalry that has seen their previous three consecutive meetings all end in stalemates.
Sunday’s encounter was the fourth meeting between the two that failed to produce a winner and the only one to end goalless.
As the game wire on, James Igbekeme was introduced (69′) for the hosts, and the Nigerian only helped Crew maintain their dominance on the game.
Igbekeme, who is on loan from Zaragoza, made his 19th appearance of the season, but is yet to register a goal to his name.
At the end of the game, Columbus Crew stayed 6th in the Eastern Conference standings (30pts) – four points safe – with FC Cincinnati in the last playoff spot and on 28 points.

 

 

 

Captain’s arm band for Nwobodo as Cincinnati maintain Playoff spot

 

Obinna Nwobodo captained FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference match against Nashville SC on Sunday.

Cincinnati playing at home fought their way back into the game having trailed the visitors 1-0 from the opening minutes of the encounter.
The hosts were the better side overall, but chased the game early on after Teal Bunbury found the back of the net in the 6th minute.
His goal was one of only three shots Nashville got on target in the entire game – Cincinnati managed just one more.
But, their goal came in the second half and then through Brandon Vazquez in minute 52.
At the blast of the final whistle, the home faithfuls left the TQL heaving a sigh of relief that the team still has It’s playoff spot secured – On 28 points just two more than Charlotte.

