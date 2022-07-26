Columbus Crew steady on Playoff path after New England stalemate, Igbekeme features

Columbus Crew secured a point from last weekend’s MLS clash against New England Revolution with their Playoff spot at stake.
The game was cagey and there were very few chances created from either side and in an Eastern Conference rivalry that has seen their previous three consecutive meetings all end in stalemates.
Sunday’s encounter was the fourth meeting between the two that failed to produce a winner and the only one to end goalless.
As the game wire on, James Igbekeme was introduced (69′) for the hosts, and the Nigerian only helped Crew maintain their dominance on the game.
Igbekeme, who is on loan from Zaragoza, made his 19th appearance of the season, but is yet to register a goal to his name.
At the end of the game, Columbus Crew stayed 6th in the Eastern Conference standings (30pts) – four points safe – with FC Cincinnati in the last playoff spot and on 28 points.
Captain’s arm band for Nwobodo as Cincinnati maintain Playoff spot