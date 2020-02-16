Collins the Villain in Paderborn home defeat to Hertha Berlin

SC Paderborn defender, Jamilu Collins had a bad day at the office after scoring an own goal in the team’s 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Hertha Berlin on Saturday afternoon.

Collins was handed his 19th league appearance at the Benteler-Arena and unfortunately played a role in the away team’s victory.

Paderborn needed all three points in yesterday’s thrilling encounter to stand any chance of moving off the foot of the table following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Schalke.

They started on the back foot and went behind as early as the 10th minute after former Manchester City defender Dedryck Boyata fired the visitors in front.

However, Dennis Srbeny powered home a fine effort to put the hosts on level terms six minutes into the second half.

Collins would then go on to have a hand in Hertha’s winner after Matheus Cunha’s back heel took a deflection off the Nigerian on the way into the net.

The 25-year old got booked for a foul in the 73rd minute, but still completed the entire game, making two clearances, three tackles and three interceptions.

The Kaduna-born player also had 99 touches on the ball, 46 accurate passes (75.4%) and won seven of his 14 ground duels.

Paderborn remain in last place on the Bundesliga log, five points away from safety.

They next face a difficult trip to Bayern Munich next Friday.