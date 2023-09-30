Collins and Cardiff on a Row

Cardiff City kept their winning momentum in the Championship following a 2-0 home win against Rotherham, on Saturday.
Two second half goals set the Blue Birds on their way to a fourth successive league win.
Kion Etete found the back of the net in the 56th minute and defender, Perry Ng sealed the points with a 90th minute strike.
It was a dominant performance from the Welsh club and their defence, which also had Jamilu Collins, stopped the visitors from a single shot.
Collins started the game, his 8th appearance in the competition and the 29 year-old did just about enough; checking e very box in the stats sheet.