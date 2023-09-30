Collins and Cardiff on a Row

Jamilu Collins
Jamilu Collins. (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Cardiff City kept their winning momentum in the Championship following a 2-0 home win against Rotherham, on Saturday.

Two second half goals set the Blue Birds on their way to a fourth successive league win.

 

 

Kion Etete found the back of the net in the 56th minute and defender, Perry Ng sealed the points with a 90th minute strike.

It was a dominant performance from the Welsh club and their defence, which also had Jamilu Collins, stopped the visitors from a single shot.

Collins started the game, his 8th appearance in the competition and the 29 year-old did just about enough; checking e very box in the stats sheet.

 

Jamilu Collins vs Rotherham

90 mins
1 Shot
62 Passes
72 Touches
2 Attempted Tackles
1 Dribbles
1 Interception
1 Clearance
1 Block
1 Aerial Duel

Meanwhile, Rotherham also had a Nigerian in their starting XI, Wilfred Oluwafemi Onyedinma, and the attacking midfielder featured for the entire duration of the game.

Victory at the Cardiff City Stadium moved Erol Bulut’s side into the last playoff spot in the early weeks of the campaign.

Next up for the Cardiff is a trip to the Riverside Stadium where they’ll face Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

