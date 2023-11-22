Coaches Reaction After Super Eagles, Falconets World Cup Qualifiers

Super Eagles
Super Eagles line up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Lesotho. Photo | NGSuper_Eagles

Over the weekend, Nigerian national teams; the Super Eagles and Falconets, were both in action and on different missions one away from home and the other in the Federal capital.

The Super Eagles and Falconets were both involved in respective FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but their fortunes played out differently.

While the outcome in Butare where the Men’s national team played against Zimbabwe left a sour taste, following an unexpected 1-1 draw, the Falconets held their nerves to snatch a narrow 2-1 win at home in Abuja and advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

We captured the reaction of Coaches Jose Peseiro and Christopher Danjuma as well as Midfielder Alex Iwobi after their respective games.

 

Jose Peseiro

On why 1-1 outcome against

“First half very bad, second half much better. Break for energy is needed for my team to win this match.

Alex Iwobi

On the Super Eagles’ Lackluster show:

“Of course, we’re disappointed because of the the players we have. Of course, we are missing out, but Nigeria is a country with many quality players, so we should have been able to get, I’d say, a bit more on the scoreboard and get more goals.

“Yeah, we are disappointed, but we’re not going to dwell on this. We’re going to push and fight until the very end to make sure that we qualify.”

On the quality of the Opposition:

“We have to give credits to them. Of course, it’s easy for them when they get the first goal. It’s easier so they can just sit back and defend.

“Of course, they had their tactics to try and waste time to disrupt the tempo of the game, so it favored them. But yeah, so credit to them, they’re a good side. But I feel like with the players we have, we should have done much better.

 

Christopher Danjuma

On his team’s performance:

”The game was actually going to be a tough one because when you play against an opponent that has so much respect for you and you are not able to outwith them at the first meeting, you should expect a stronger challenge.

“So we braised ourselves mentally it, and it’s not short of the expectation of what we know we were coming to meet.”

”I don’t believe it’s a moment of struggle. Football is a game of momentum. Your players get into a phase and they try to find their fit in bat.

“And it’s not a moment of struggling, it’s a moment of readjusting and playing according to the reading and get what you want out of it.”

On the crowd turn out:

”I think it’s just an issue of sensitization, especially from you guys. If you make jingles and you make noise the same way you make about other teams, I think people will fill the stadium.”

