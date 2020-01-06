Coach Amuneke Yelled at Me Always, I Feared He Didn’t Like me! Osimhen recalls his time in the Eaglets

Victor Osimhen has praised former Golden Eaglets coach Emmanuel Amuneke for contributing “immensely” to his development as a footballer.

Osimhen, 21, was part of Nigeria’s team that conquered the world at the 2005 FIFA U17 World Cup under the tutelage of Emmanuel Amuneke.

The Forward netted ten goals to emerge the top scorer of the championship staged in Chile.

In an interview posted on Super Eagles YouTube page, Osimhen narrated how the teachings of coach Amuneke has helped him grow into one of the most-sought after strikers in Europe.

“I would rewind to when I joined the U-17 and when I first went to the camp. In my own mentality, I felt the coach didn’t like me,” Osimhen said.

“Every time, he would speak to me and yell at me on the pitch. For me, I thought maybe he was making me to suffer.

“There was a time I wanted to leave the camp, I spoke to the coordinator and he told me to be calm that the coach knew what he was doing.”

“For me, I think when you have chosen this path, you have to be disciplined, discipline is the first thing, whether you have a coach or you don’t have a coach guiding you, I think discipline is the first thing. And I am really happy I went through coach Emmanuel Amuneke.”