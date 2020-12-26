ClubBrugge 3-0 Eupen: Okereke finds his Goal scoring Boots

David Okereke scored his fourth league goal of the season in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Eupen on Sunday.

Okereke has made 14 appearances for Brugge, but has struggled to be keep a consistent form and has often been left on the bench for his Nigerian compatriot Dennis Emmanuel.

However in Sunday’s encounter both players were listed as substitute, with Manager Philippe Clement opting to go with a three-man attack of Krepin Diatta, Charles De Ketelaere and Noa Lang.

It was the Dutchman who proved to be an inspiration for his side’s victory, scoring a quick brace in the second half after a goalless first 45 minutes.

Both of Lang’s goals were assisted by his strike partners, Diatta (52′) and de Ketelaere (58′) respectively.

With 10 minutes of action left, Okereke was introduced as replacement for Diatta – for his seventh consecutive game in December.

Two minutes after his introduction, he made his impact, netting from an assist by Lang.

The goal was Okereke’s third in December and in his last five league matches.

In his 10 minutes against Eupen, the Forward made his only shot count and also made two tackle attempts.

Victory for the Jupiler League holders extends their lead on top of the table to five points, albeit they’ve played two more games than second placed Genk.