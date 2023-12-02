Club vs Country Crisis Awaits Onana

Manchester United’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana, faces potential restrictions on playing for the club due to an unexpected FIFA regulation.
The shot-stopper is set to join Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.
Despite previously retiring from international duty and recently rejoining the national squad, Onana’s participation could hinder his availability for United.
FIFA’s rule dictates that players called up by their national team are generally not allowed to feature for their club during the national team’s released or designated period.
If Cameroon insists on his participation and Onana refuses, he risks being prohibited from playing for Manchester United.
Previously, Liverpool’s Joel Matip avoided similar repercussions by opting out of Afcon in 2017 and 2020, although he hasn’t represented Cameroon since 2015.
Onana’s potential absence during the tournament might lead to missing around six games for United, and his recent performance struggles have stirred discussions among football pundits about the goalkeeper’s form and decisions on the field.