Club Owners vote Unanimously for completion of 2021 NPFL Season

Secretary of the Club Owners’ Association, Alloy Chukwuemeka has allayed tensions over the likely of an abrupt end to the 2021 NPFL, after revealing a unanimous decision was reached by Owners and the League Management Company for the completion of the current campaign.

In an exclusive chat with FL, Chukwuemeka said all clubs will prosecute their remaining NPFL games starting from the weekend May 8th, 2021.

The football community in Nigeria was thrown into hysteria after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) declared that all member associations must submit representatives for continental tournaments by the 30th of June 2021.

There were fears The NPFL will not meet with the deadline.

Reacting to the Caf statement, Chukwuemeka said, “The CAF circular was sent for administrative convenience and as far as we are concerned.

“We will try as much as we can to also use administrative tactics to ensure we don’t go against the CAF directives”.

He added that “CAF issued the circular of what they need to do and as participating clubs we will also apply sense to meet up accordingly”.

With the league going on break on matchday 19, clubs will be expected to prosecute the remaining 19 matches in good time, so as to produces continental representatives.

As at Matchday 19, Abdullahi Biffo’s Kwara United occupy the first position, as other clubs chase the lead of the Harmony Boys.