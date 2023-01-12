Club Friendly: Hajduk Split and Ferencvaros keep in Shape… Awaziem, Esiti Involved

Hadjuk Split defeat Hungarian side MOL Fehervar 3-2 in a mid-season friendly match played on Wednesday and Chidozie Awaziem was handed a starter’s berth.
Awaziem played the first 60 minutes of the game, all the goals were scored in the first half.
Hajduk Split took the lead from the spot inside the opening seven minutes through Marko Livaja.
But Fehervar leveled up three minutes later from a penalty of their own.
However, the Croatian side restored their lead, Livaja getting his second of the game in the 12th minute before Ernest Sahiti doubled the advantage in the 25th minute after assisting his side’s second goal.
In added time of the first half, Fehervar cut the deficit, but couldn’t find the equalizer.
HAJ will return to action in another friendly this weekend when they take on Slovenian side NK Celje.
