Club Brugge Ready to Sell Emmanuel

Club Brugge’s head coach Paul Clement has disclosed that the club won’t stop striker Emmanuel Dennis should the club receive the right offer.

Dennis has been linked with a transfer away from the Club, with reports from England tipping him to join Newcastle United or Leicester City.

However nothing has materialized in the last couple of weeks, but Philippe Clement said the Club is open to do a deal for the 22-year-old for right offer.

“Club will not block him (from moving) when the correct sum is paid. We will see if there will be an offer at some point,” he assured.

Clement went on to squash talks that the player is not in the right frame of mind to play in the upcoming Belgian cup final.

“His head is still at Club, otherwise he would not have played against Lille.”

“He has been involved in training and matches, he’s fit,” Clement told Het Laatste Nieuws