Club Brugge allows Okereke join Serie A side Venezia on season-long deal

Forward David Okereke has returned to Italy on a season-long loan deal with Venezia from Club Brugge, the Serie A side confirmed on Thursday.
Okereke first played for Italian Fourth division side Lavagnese before moving to Spezia. He joined the Club’s youth team before his promotion to the first team.
He would later move to the Jupiler League with Club Brugge, after a loan spell at Cosenza.
The Forward was in the Belgian for two seasons where he won back-to-back league titles.
Venezia, who gained promotion to the Serie A for the new season announced the deal for Okereke on Thursday in a social media post.
