Club Brugge 3-2 Genk : Super Cup heartbreak for Onuachu, Dessers

It was a difficult Saturday night for Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers as KRC Genk fell short in the Belgian Super Cup, losing 3-2 to Club Brugge.

Onuachu started but was replaced in the second half, Dessers coming on in his place, however neither managed to impact the game for Genk as they lost the first shot of a silverware in the new campaign.

It was the visitors at the Jan Breydel Stadium who drew first blood. Theo Bongonda finding the back of the net late in the first half.

But there was still time for some action for the interval as the hosts responded through Matej Mitrovic (45+3′) in additional time to level the scoreline.

After the restart, Brugge picked up where they left off. Noa Long score from the spot (48′) to give them the lead.

Two minutes later Clinton Mata stretched the lead to two and the League champions all but confirmed victory.

A late consolation did come for Genk in additional time, Jere Uronen (90+3′) found the back of the net, but it could not help his side avert the inevitable.

David Okereke was named on Club Brugge’s bench, but the Forward didn’t get minutes.