Clocking ticking for Jose Peseiro

Jose Peseiro has not enjoyed a particularly impressive start as head Coach of Nigeria’s Men NT, so how much time does he require to build a competitive team?
Since his appointment, Peseiro has been in charge of six official games with the team, but while victories against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe are more significant, against top opposition, those auditions he has failed.
The manner of defeats, his team’s playing style or the lack of one and his unending excuses why the performances have been underwhelming have become a repeated theme.
Nigeria isn’t a team in transition; the core of the team is still young, and the pool of players available should be a Coach’s delight, thus it begs the question where the problem really exists?
While many would have expected the typical ‘new manager bounce’, will inspire the players, very little of that has been seen.
Reports of the players disgruntled over a backlog of unpaid bonuses might affect their morale, but the Portuguese is also owed, so the argument of tanking may not be tenable
Nevertheless, the clock is ticking down on Jose Peseiro’s management of an ambitious and very demanding National team.