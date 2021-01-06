Classic Akpeyi show guides Chiefs past Primeiro de Agosto to book Champions League Spot

Daniel Akpeyi shut out C.D. Primeiro de Agosto on Tuesday to help Kaizer Chiefs book a spot in the CAF Champions League group stage with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Akpeyi was between the sticks in the goalless draw between the sides in the first round, first-leg tie at the FNB Stadium and produced one brilliant moment in Luanda to cap a hard fought win for his side.

The visitors scored what proved the match winner through Leonardo Castro in the 41st minute and Gavin Hunt’s men produced a defensive masterclass for 90 minutes.

Akpeyi’s biggest contribution would have been a clean save from point blank range, but the 34 year-old showed a greater quality in his organization of the defence line.

The win was also the first by a South African team against Primeiro de Agosto on their home ground.

90 + 5’| #AGOSTO 0 : 1 #CHIEFS Full time score: 1º de Agosto 0 : 1 Kaizer Chiefs (Castro 41’). Amakhosi, the first South African team to beat Agosto in Luanda, advance to the CAF Champions League group stages. #KCOneTeam #CAFCL #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/9Y6qqE1ENR — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 5, 2021

Chiefs joins Mamelodi Sundowns, Teungueth and Zamalek as the teams that have booked their spots in the group stage of the competition alongside defending champions Al Ahly.

The Draw for the group stage will be held on January 8 in Cairo.