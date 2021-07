Italian Serie B side A.S. Cittadella have announced the capture of Nigerian striker Orji Okonkwo from Serie A side Bologna FC on a season long loan deal.

Okonkwo who moved to Bologna from semi-pro side Abuja FC in 2016 has been on loan spells at Montreal Impact, Brescia and Reggina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AS Cittadella 1973 (@ascittadella1973)

The Forward’s contract at Bologna ends in June 2022 same as the loan move to Cittadella.

He’ll replace former Cittadella striker Roberto Ogunseye, who has joined Modena FC in Serie C.