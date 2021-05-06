Chukwueze’s Villarreal will Face Manchester United in Europa League Final

Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal have progressed to the Europa League final following the 2-1 semi-final aggregate win over Arsenal.

On Thursday, Villarreal held their hosts to a goalless draw after a 2-1 first-leg victory at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Chukwueze played in both legs of the tie, but was replaced after 29 minutes at the Emirates Stadium for an injury he picked up.

The Nigerian would later join his teammates in celebration of their progress to the final.

Villarreal will be making their first appearance in a European Cup final.

Meanwhile, in Rome Manchester United booked their place in the Europa League final despite a 3-2 defeat to AS Roma.

Man United advanced 8-5 on aggregate having won the first leg comfortably by 6-2.

The final of the Europa League will be played in Gdansk on May 26.