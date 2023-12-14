Chukwueze’s late Heroics propels AC Milan to Victory Over Newcastle

Samuel Chukwueze was the hero for AC Milan as he came off the bench to score the decisive goal in their 2-1 victory over Newcastle at St James’s Park in the UEFA Champions League.
The thrilling Champions League encounter saw AC Milan battling to secure a spot in the round of 16.
Facing a must-win situation, AC Milan needed not only victory but also favorable results in the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG match in Group F.
Chukwueze started the game on the bench due to the return of Portugal star Rafael Leao, with Christian Pulisic taking the right flank in the attacking lineup.
After Newcastle took the lead with Joelinton’s opener, AC Milan responded with an equalizer from Christian Pulisic.
Coach Stefano Pioli introduced Chukwueze alongside Noah Okafor late in the game as they desperately pushed for a crucial victory.
Chukwueze’s impact was immediate and decisive, in the 84th minute, the Nigerian forward received a pass from Noah Okafor and skillfully curled the ball past Martin Dubravka, securing a 2-1 win for AC Milan.
Despite the thrilling victory, AC Milan’s hopes for the round of 16 were dashed as they finished third in the group, with PSG securing the top spot.