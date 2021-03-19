Chukwueze stars as Villarreal reach Europa league last eight

Samuel Chukwueze during the UEFA Europa League match between Dinamo Kiev and Villarreal at NSK Olimpiejsky. (Photo by Andrey Lukatsky/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Samuel Chukwueze was impressive for Villarreal in the 2-0 Europa league win against Dynamo Kyiv at home on Thursday.

Chukwueze started the match and was instrumental in the fluid attacking play of Unai Emery’s men in his time on the pitch.

 

The Winger set up Spanish forward Gerard Moreno for Villarreal’s opener in the 13th minute and he got his second in the 36th minute.

 

Villarreal progressed in the tie with a 4-0 aggregate win.

 

The draw for the quarter-finals will be held Friday in Nyon.

