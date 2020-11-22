Chukwueze Shines Off the Bench as Villarreal hold Real Madrid

Samuel Chukwueze got just under thirty minutes of action for Villarreal on Saturday but made the most of it as the Yellow Submarine held La Liga champions Real Madrid to 1-1 draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Gerard Moreno’s 76th minute penalty won off Thibaut Courtois’ tackle on Chukwueze, cancelled out Mariano’s goal scored inside the opening two minutes of the encounter.

Villarreal are unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions and have only drawn three times in that period – including against Saturday’s opponent.

Chukwueze has been an integral part of Unai Emery’s work so far this season. The Nigerian has featured in 9 out of 10 league games played already this season and has 2 goals contribution (1 goal, 1 assist) to his name.

Against Los Blancos, the 21 year-old completed more dribbles (3) than any Villarreal Player and registered a shot on on target.

Emery’s men now sit third on the log; a spot above Real Madrid and have played a game more.

Next for the high flying Villarreal is a trip to Israel for a Europa League clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv.