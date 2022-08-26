Chukwueze seals Villarreal’s win vs Hajduk Split and UECL progress

Samuel Chukwueze scored his first goal of the season wrapping up what was a comfortable win for Villarreal in the UEFA Europa Conference League second-leg playoff match up against Hajduk Split.
Chukwueze netted in the second half to double Villarreal’s lead on the night as they won 2-0 on Thursday at the Stadion Poljud.
The dazzling dribbler left his markers for dead before unleashing a low drive from the edge of the box into the middle of the net.
His goal in the 56th minute was preceded by Alfonso Pedraza’s rifled shoot in the first half (37′) to fire the visitors ahead and open their aggregate lead 5-2.
The 23 year-old Nigerian was on the pitch for the entire duration of the game as was his compatriot, Chidozie Awaziem for Hajduk Split.