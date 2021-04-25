Chukwueze scores in defeat to Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann scored a brace to cancel out Samuel Chukwueze’s opener in La Liga clash between Villarreal and Barcelona at Estadio La Ceramica on Sunday.

Chukwueze dribbled past a defender and Ander Ter-Stegen before slotting home to give Villarreal a 26th minute lead.

However, the lead lasted just a minute as Griezmann found space behind the Yellow Submarine defence line and produced a delightful chip to beat the goalkeeper.

The misery wasn’t over for Unai Emery’s men on the day and Griezmann once again the tormentor in chief, latching on a back pass.

He put the ball in the back of the net to turn the game around completely.

Barca finished the half on the front foot and controlled it in the second. Villarreal were then reduced to 10 men effectively knocking the winds from their sail.

Ronald Koeman’s side held on for the narrow win and keep the distance between them and League Atletico Madrid within reach, with a game in hand.