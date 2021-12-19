Chukwueze scores as Villarreal see off 10-man Real Sociedad

Villarreal continued their resurgence with an impressive 3-1 win at the Reale Arena and Samuel Chukwueze was involved.
Although Chukwueze was second half substitute, the Young winger got his name on the scoresheet in the final minutes of additional time to secure all three points for the Yellow Submarine.
Real Sociedad shot ahead in the game through Alexander Isak (32′) in the first half, but the lead didn’t last long as Gerard Moreno responded for the visitors six minutes later.