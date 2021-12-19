Chukwueze scores as Villarreal see off 10-man Real Sociedad

By
Editor
-
0
90
Samuel Chukwueze celebrates with team mates after scoring their team's third goal during the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Villarreal continued their resurgence with an impressive 3-1 win at the Reale Arena and Samuel Chukwueze was involved.

Although Chukwueze was second half substitute, the Young winger got his name on the scoresheet in the final minutes of additional time to secure all three points for the Yellow Submarine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Villarreal CF (@villarrealcf)

Real Sociedad shot ahead in the game through Alexander Isak (32′) in the first half, but the lead didn’t last long as Gerard Moreno responded for the visitors six minutes later.

 

Unfortunately, they lost their captain Mikel Oyarzabal, who was shown a straight red for a reckless tackle.
Moreno turned the game around for Unai Emery’s side with his second on the day and his fourth goal in La Liga this season.
The Spaniard then turn provider for Chukwueze who was brought on in the 61st minute as replacement for the 19 year-old Spaniard Yeremi Pino.
Samuel Chukwueze was handed an easy task picking up Moreno’s pass from close range to finish off – his second goal of the league campaign.
It is now back-to-back wins for Emery’s side who handed Rayo Vallecano a 2-0 defeat last week.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here