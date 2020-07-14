Chukwueze Registers Assist off the Bench in Villarreal Defeat

Samuel Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal as they recorded a 2-1 loss against Real Sociedad in yesterday’s Spanish LaLiga encounter.

Chukwueze, 21, came off the bench in the 46th minute to replace Fernando Nino but his assist in the closing stages of the game was not enough to prevent the Yellow Submarines from recording their 13th defeat of the campaign.

Real Sociedad went in front through Willian Jose’s 61st minute effort while Diego Llorente doubled their advantage 14 minutes later.

Chukwueze however provided the assist for Villarreal’s only goal, when he set up Santi Cazorla in the 85th minute.

The assist was Chukwueze’s second in LaLiga this season after 35 outings and he has also scored three goals so far.

Defeat on Monday night has left the Yellow Submarines nine points adrift of a top four spot with two games remaining which means their hope of Champions League qualification is over.

Javi Calleja’s side are fifth on the log with 57 points after 36 games and are still on course to qualify for the Europa League.

They are three points ahead of Getafe and Real Sociedad who occupy the sixth and seventh spots respectively.

However, Villarreal will hope to get a positive result when they take on league leaders Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in their next league outing on Thursday.