Chukwueze Picks Worst Game Ever

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze recalled the game between Nigeria and Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin as the worse experience so far representing the National team.
The game took place on November 13, 2020, and Nigeria started with a bang with Alex Iwobi scoring the opener (4′), and the team scored three more in the opening 30 minutes to race to a four-goal lead.
However, horrifically, the Leone Stars came back stronger and staged a stunning comeback, one that Chukwueze who scored in that game won’t forget hurriedly.
Speaking to FL, Chukwueze relived that moment and revealed that he went crazy and even had to pray but football happened.
Highlights: #Nigeria 4-4 #SierraLeone
Watch as the Leone Stars fought back from 4-0 down away to @NGSuperEagles to draw 4-4 on Friday in their #AFCON2021Q after a spectacular comeback in Benin City.pic.twitter.com/5Q5AGJm5g8
— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) November 13, 2020
Asked his worst experience so far, the winger responded, “The game against Sierra Leone where we played 4-4.”