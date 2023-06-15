Chukwueze Picks Worst Game Ever

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
92
Samuel Chukwueze, Sierra Leone, Africa Cup of Nations
Samuel Chukwueze (C)runs with the ball during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers between Nigeria and Sierra Leone. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze recalled the game between Nigeria and Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin as the worse experience so far representing the National team.

The game took place on November 13, 2020, and Nigeria started with a bang with Alex Iwobi scoring the opener (4′), and the team scored three more in the opening 30 minutes to race to a four-goal lead.

 

However, horrifically, the Leone Stars came back stronger and staged a stunning comeback, one that Chukwueze who scored in that game won’t forget hurriedly.

Speaking to FL, Chukwueze relived that moment and revealed that he went crazy and even had to pray but football happened.

Asked his worst experience so far, the winger responded, “The game against Sierra Leone where we played 4-4.”

 

“We were four goals up and it was the first time in my history, where I’ve experienced it.

“I was subbed off, then suddenly the goals started raining, it was like magic. When the score was 4-3 I started praying that we shouldn’t concede another, but then they actually equalized it was crazy.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here