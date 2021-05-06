Chukwueze on the verge Europa League history with Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze could become just the seventh Nigerian to play in a major UEFA Club Competition final.

The Youngster is expected to be on parade when Villarreal take on Arsenal in the second leg of the Europa League semifinal clash at the Emirates on Thursday night.

Chukwueze could become yet another Nigerian to play in the final of the UEFA Cup/Europa League should Villarreal see off the challenge of Arsenal.

The Yellow Submarines take a slender lead to the Emirates following their 2-1 victory in the first leg.

Chukwueze provided an assist in game and would be hoping to put in a good performance tonight.