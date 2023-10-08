Chukwueze making Pulisic Choice Easy for Pioli

Samuel Chukwueze
Johan Vasquez and Samuel Chukwueze battle for the ball during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Samuel Chukwueze had a quiet evening in AC Milan’s Serie A match against Genoa on Saturday.

Chukwueze started the game and created two chances for Noah Okafor, neither of which the Switzerland international made the most of.

When Okafor returned the favor, moments before the end of the end, the Winger also fluffed his lines.

On resumption of the second half, both were subbed off at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

 

The 24-year-old Nigerian was taken off for Christian Pulisic, and the American went on to score the match winner.

 

Pulisic struck the back of the net from the edge of the penalty area in the 87th minute for the game’s only goal.

Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze has featured seven times for the Rossoneri, but is yet to register a goal contribution.

