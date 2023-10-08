Chukwueze making Pulisic Choice Easy for Pioli

Samuel Chukwueze had a quiet evening in AC Milan’s Serie A match against Genoa on Saturday.
Chukwueze started the game and created two chances for Noah Okafor, neither of which the Switzerland international made the most of.
When Okafor returned the favor, moments before the end of the end, the Winger also fluffed his lines.
On resumption of the second half, both were subbed off at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
The 24-year-old Nigerian was taken off for Christian Pulisic, and the American went on to score the match winner.