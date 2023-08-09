Players AbroadWorld Football Chukwueze makes AC Milan Debut By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - August 9, 2023 0 185 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Samuel Chukwueze celebrates the victory of Trofeo Silvio Berlusconi match between AC Monza and AC Milan at U-Power Stadium in Milano. (Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Samuel Chukwueze made his debut for AC Milan, Tuesday, during the inaugural Silvio Berlusconi trophy match. Chukwueze, 24, who recently joined the Rossoneri, featured in the exhibition match against Monza. The game ended 1-1 in regulation time, and AC Milan prevailed 6-5 on penalties. The Nigerian was introduced in the 80th minute, alongside Noah Okafor, Davide Bartesaghi, and Lorenzo Colombo, as AC Milan tried to kill off the game in regular time. His debut marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey with AC Milan. Last season with Villarreal, the Winger contributed 24 goals. Meanwhile, the 2023/24 Serie A season kicks off August 19, and Samuel Chukwueze competitive debut for AC Milan could come in the game against Bologna on August 21.