Chukwueze Impresses in Villarreal’s hard-fought win over Levante

Nigeria international, Samuel Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal who recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Levante in Saturday’s La Liga game.

Chukwueze was handed his 23rd league appearance this season in the encounter as a second-half substitute and gave a good account of himself.

He replaced Paco Alcacer in the 76th minute and helped Javier Calleja’s men return to winning ways after a draw with Real Valladolid and a defeat to Mirandes.

Moi Gomez scored the match-winning goal for Villarreal after Borja Mayoral’s strike for Levante had cancelled out Gerard Moreno’s opener.

The victory saw the Yellow Submarine move to 6th spot on the log with 38 points from 24 games.

Chukwueze has scored three goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Super Eagles star will hope to play more prominent role for Javier Calleja’s side in their quest for European football as they face Atletico Madrid for their next league outing on February 23.