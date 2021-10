Embattled coach of Uyo based NPFL side Akwa united FC John Obuh has pleaded for patience with fans over the team's run of poor...

Daniel Owefin Amokachi is a Nigerian former professional footballer and former assistant manager of the Nigeria national football team. Read also: https://footballlive.ng/kenneth-omeruo-releases-an-adorable-photo-of-his-daughter-and-calls-her-mama/ Amokachi celebrates his family in...