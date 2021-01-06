Chukwueze hits Club’s milestone in Villarreal Copa del Rey fixture

Samuel Chukwueze got a page in Villarreal’s history books on Tuesday night when the Nigerian made his 100th appearance for the club and as at the youngest player to reach that milestone.

Chukwueze became a centurion a 21 years, seven months and 11 days, 9 days younger than Mateo Musacchio, who previously held the record.

A breakdown of his games for the club shows the youngster has played 79 LaLiga matches, 13 Europa League appearances and 8 games in the Copa del Rey.

Manager Unai Emery handed the Winger a starting spot on Tuesday night in Marbella, his first Cup game of the season.

Chukwueze registered an assist, but earlier missed the chance to get his name on the sheet.

Villarreal booked their place in the Copa del Rey round of 32 after a comfortable 4-1 victory over Segunda Division B side.

Carlos Bacca (31′) and Yeremi Pino (43′) gave the visitors the lead before Carlos Ramos Blanco’s strike, before the break halved the deficit.

But, Emery’s men restored their two gaol lead in the second half through Fernando Nino (73′) and Dani Raba (88′) capped an fine performance by the Yellow Submarine.