Chukwueze extends LaLiga goal drought to nine games

Villarreal forward, Samuel Chuekwueze has stretched his goal drought in the Spanish LaLiga to nine games after firing blank in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid at the Estadio José Zorrilla.

The Super Eagles forward started on the bench for Javi Calleja’s side but later came on to make his 22nd league appearance of the season in the encounter.

Chukwueze was introduced for Paco Alcacer in the 72nd minute but could not add to his tally of three league goals in this campaign, with his last league effort coming against Celta Vigo back in November

Gerard Moreno’s 54th-minute equaliser cancelled out Ruben Alcaraz’s first-half opener as both teams shared the spoils in Valladolid.

Villarreal are seventh in the La Liga table with 35 points after 23 matches, a point adrift of the Europa League qualification spot.

Chuekwueze will hope to play a crucial role for the Yellow Submarine when they take on Levante at Estadio de la Cerámica for their next league outing on February 15.