Chukwueze Explains FIFA U20 World Cup Snub

Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze says it was difficult for him to decide which of the national teams to represent last year, explaining the reason for missing the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Chukwueze was caught in the middle of tug of war between the coaches of the Flying Eagles, Dream Team VII and the Super Eagles following his superb season for Villarreal last year.

After the Dream Team VII sealed their passage to the U-23 AFCON in Egypt, Chukwueze was left with either to join up with the Flying Eagles for the U-20 world cup in Poland or to play for the Super Eagles at the 2019 Afcon.

“I wanted to play both of them, but in the process my club said no Samuel you cannot play two of them, you are going to be exhausted because after that I have to join them in the pre season also,” He said in live Instagram chat.

“My club said I need to make a decision, choose one and the pressure was for me to go to the under 20, but I cannot finish that tough season and join the under 20 immediately, because they were already playing in the world cup. I told them I want to go to the nations cup, even if I’m not playing, let me start from the bench, I want to feel the nations cup atmosphere, explained Chukwueze.

Samuel Chukwueze was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the Bronze medal at the 2019 Africa cup of nations in Egypt.

He scored his first goal for Nigeria against the South Africa, in the quarter final of the tournament and was named man of the match.