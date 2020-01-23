Chukwueze ends Villarreal Goal drought in Cup win over Girona

Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze ended an eight-game run without a goal as he scored his scored his 4th goal of the season in Villarreal’s 3-0 away win over Girona in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Chukwueze broke his scoring duck when he came off the bench at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.

The Nigerian replaced Javi Ontiveros in the 55th minute and got his name on the score sheet (72′), netting Villarreal’s third goal of the night.

Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori put Villarreal ahead in the 24th minute, before former Arsenal man Santi Cazorla scored the second in the 70th minute.

The result means the yellow submarine progress to the round of 16 .

Meanwhile In another Copa de Rey game, Super Eagles midfielder Ramon Azeez also starred for his club, Granada CF, as they recorded a 3-1 win over Segunda Division B side Badalona.

Granada last game against a Catalan side, FC Barcelona, ended 1-0 courtesy a Lionel Messi strike, so Wednesday presented an opportunity for Ramon Azeez and his teammates to redeem.

Granada took a first-half lead through with an early goal from Ismail Koybasi in the second minute.

The third division side struck thirteen minutes after the restart, showing a glimpse of wanting a contest.

Badalona held on for the duration, forcing the game into extra-time, and it was a stretch that wore the hosts out as Granada hit them hard.

Maxime Gonalons restored Granada’s lead (102′) before Carlos Fernandez (110′) struck the final blow.

Meanwhile, Ramon Azeez did not start the game, he came off the bench in the second half of regulation time for Striker Roberto Soldado in the 56th minute.

Azeez made his third appearance in the Cup and will now look forward to Granada’s next opponent in the round of 16.

Iheanacho Praised by Leicester Fans for Performance vs West Ham

Leicester City supports have heaped praises on forward Kelechi Iheanacho following the Nigerian’s terrific form for the Foxes this season.

Iheanacho played his way back into the Leicester City matchday squad after some early struggles to earn the trust of Manager Brendan Rodgers.

Iheanacho has now scored six goals and assisted five in all competitions for the Foxes, something that left the fans impressed.

The fans shared their excitement of seeing the Nigerian forward come off the bench to inspire Leicester City’s routing of the Hammers in the 4-1 win King Power Stadium on Wednesday with two assists (one being a penalty).

Leicester Foxes, a fans hub, tweeted:

“Two assists as a substitute for my man @67Kelechi tonight 👌 Now an INDISPENSABLE member of the team!’

Two assists as a substitute for my man @67Kelechi tonight 👌 Now an INDISPENSABLE member of the team! 🐐 #LCFC pic.twitter.com/dMi3f8w5jv — Foxes of Leicester (@FoxesofLCFC) January 22, 2020

Leicester are currently third on the log in the EPL behind Manchester City and league leaders Liverpool.