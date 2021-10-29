Chukwueze earns Emery’s praise, Barcelona and Xavi close to announcing agreement

Samuel Chukwueze and Luis Alfonso Pacha Espino battle for the ball during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Cadiz CF at Estadio de la Ceramica. (Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Villarreal manager Unai Emery says he is pleased with Samuel Chukwueze’s return from a long-term injury.

Chukwueze made his long awaited La Liga return from a lengthy injury layoff when he was named in the squad against Osasuna on October 17.
The young winger was out for five months and came back with a bang, opening his goal account for the season against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.
In his last La Liga outing, he also came close to adding to the tally when he hit the woodwork against Cadiz in La Liga.

 

 

 

Xavi to become Koeman’s Successor at Barcelona, deal almost complete

Al-Sadd’s coach Xavi speaks to his players during the Amir Cup final. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday FC Barcelona announced the sack of manager Ronald Koeman and swiftly replaced the Dutch man with their B-Team Coach, Sergi Barjuan.

Barjuan will serve in interim capacity, most likely he will lead the team out in their next La Liga fixure at home against Alaves.
Sergi Barjuan gives instructions to his team during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Almeria at Camp Nou on April 8, 2015.(Photo by Miguel Ruiz/FC Barcelona via Getty Images)
Meanwhile reports by Sports and Tom Sanderson of Forbes, Xavi Hernandez is on the verge of returning to the club where he will take the reins as Manager on a permanent basis.
Sanderson wrote:
According to SPORT, there is just the 41-year-old’s one million euro release clause ($1.16m) to hash out with current club in Qatar, Al Sadd, with it already agreed that his brother Oscar, Sergio Alegre and Ivan Torres will arrive alongside the World Cup winner in the Catalan capital to get to work.
There was initially the impression that Barca would wait until the conclusion of the next international break, nearer a November 20 date with cross-city foes Espanyol, to reveal the identity of their new coach.

