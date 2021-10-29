Chukwueze earns Emery’s praise, Barcelona and Xavi close to announcing agreement

Villarreal manager Unai Emery says he is pleased with Samuel Chukwueze’s return from a long-term injury.
Chukwueze made his long awaited La Liga return from a lengthy injury layoff when he was named in the squad against Osasuna on October 17.
The young winger was out for five months and came back with a bang, opening his goal account for the season against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.
In his last La Liga outing, he also came close to adding to the tally when he hit the woodwork against Cadiz in La Liga.