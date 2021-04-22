Chukwueze disappoints in Villarreal defeat at Alaves

Samuel Chukwueze had a quiet game on Wednesday for Villarreal as Unai Emery’s men fell 2-1 away to Alaves.

Chukwueze saw 70 minutes of action but managed just a shot on target, 2 successful dribbles but was also dispossessed four times in the encounter.

The 21 year-old couldn’t follow up on his impressive performance against Levante, where he earned the praise of Emery.

Alaves took the lead in the 17th minute through Joselu, but Paco Alcacer leveled up (50′) for his 6th goal of the season.

However, with 10 minutes left on the clock, the hosts struck again Joselu contributing with an assist for Edgar Mendez.

The defeat leaves Villarreal in sixth; occupying the Europa Conference League spot.