Chukwueze comes off the bench in Villarreal win against Zaragoza

By
Editor
-
0
38
Samuel Chukwueze and Gerard Moreno high-five each other during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de la Ceramica. (Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Villarreal snapped their two game losing streak with a confidence boosting win against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend and Samuel Chukwueze played some part in the game from off the bench.

Two first half goals, one in the 32nd minute by Aissa Mandi and the other was scored by Gerard Moreno (36′) from the penalty spot handed the Yellow Submarines a 2-0 victory.
Chukwueze was called off the bench in the 62nd minute for 19 year-old Yeremi Pino, but there would be no more goals.
Those three points moved Unai Emery’s men to 13th on the table.

 

 

 

Umar Sadiq finds scoring boot in Almeria’s 3-0 win

 

Umar Sadiq ended an eight-game run without a goal as he inspired Almeria to a 3-0 victory against Zaragoza in their Segunda Liga clash at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos.

Sadiq broke the deadlock after a over an hour of football with no goals.
He beat two defenders, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home for the lead in the 61st minute.
Alejandro Pozo (82′) and Largie Ramazani (90+1′) completed the scoring against a stubborn Zaragoza side.
Victory on Saturday solidified Almeria’s position on top of the standings, stretching their lead by nine points.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here