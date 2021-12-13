Chukwueze comes off the bench in Villarreal win against Zaragoza

Villarreal snapped their two game losing streak with a confidence boosting win against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend and Samuel Chukwueze played some part in the game from off the bench.
Two first half goals, one in the 32nd minute by Aissa Mandi and the other was scored by Gerard Moreno (36′) from the penalty spot handed the Yellow Submarines a 2-0 victory.
Chukwueze was called off the bench in the 62nd minute for 19 year-old Yeremi Pino, but there would be no more goals.
Those three points moved Unai Emery’s men to 13th on the table.
