Chukwueze Blows Hot and Cold! Villarreal Star’s Bernabéu show seems so Long ago Now

Is Samuel Chukwueze suddenly distracted by the buzz around his performance against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu?
When you bag a brace against Real Madrid and make a mess of the third best defence in the LaLiga, your name is bound to pop up in a few important rooms.
And it’s no wonder the Press was awash next day with “interests” from Florentino Perez himself for Chukwueze.
But, he hasn’t completely switched off for Villarreal, the 23 year-old. He might not be scoring goals but he’s contributing in terms of his overall play.
However, many more average performances won’t do Villarreal any good, and not all for the underfire Quique Setien, who seems to put a lot of trust in the Winger like his predecessor – Unai Emery.
In actuality, Chukwueze isn’t your go to guy for goals or assists, he can create opportunities, but a major weakness to his attacking play is the lack of execution for the abundant talent he packs.
Now, that might be a bit frustrating to watch and it’s no wonder fans were divided over the Bernabéu show, a section wary about his disappearing act asked if “he’ll do it again, soon?”.
It has been back to back defeats for Setien’s men since Real Madrid; narrow loses to Valladolid and Sevilla by the same margin is putting hopes a higher up finish in the Champions League or Europa League spot in jeopardy.
While this isn’t a problem that should rest on the young man’s chest, there are valid reasons to ask why Chukwueze isn’t dishing more than he readily gives?