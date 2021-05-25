Chukwueze, Aribo, Ezenwa Out Rohr invites Ozornwafor and Onyeka for Cameroon clash

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr has pruned his 31-man list for the June 4 international friendly with Cameroon, dropping several big names including Joe Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze.

The Nigeria FA released a “revised list” of 24 players with a few new additions after the notable exclusions from the squad.

Although no official reasons were given for dropping some of the players, it is clear that club engagements and injuries informed a couple of the late changes.

Nigeria plays Cameroon on June 4 in Austria, but will now have to do it without winger Samuel Chukwueze, who could feature for Villarreal in the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Aribo, Kevin Akpoguma, Semi Ajayi will all miss the game but the reasons are uncertain.

Henry Onyekuru will be absent due to family reasons, while Umar Sadiq and Kenneth Omeruo are out because of club engagements.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is another notable name, dropped from the list, his might not be unconnected with the top options in the position.

Among those who gained calls ups for the friendly are Valentine Ozornwafor and Frank Onyeka.

Full list of 24-man squad:

Goalkeepers

Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, John Noble

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi, Valentine Ozornwafor

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi, Peter Etebo, Shehu Abdullahi, Abraham Marcus, Frank Onyeka

Forwards

Ahmed Musa, Simon Moses, Alex Iwobi, Simy Nwankwo, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Terem Moffi, Anayo Iwuala,

Peter Olayinka, Paul Onuachu.