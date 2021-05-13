Chukwueze Admits He’s a better Player under Unai Emery

Villarreal CF youngster Samuel Chukwueze admits his football orientation has changed and it has impacted his becoming a better player lately.
Chukwueze’s talent has never been in doubt since the youngster broke into the scene at the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup.
The winger continued his development at Villarreal, where he made his breakthrough 3 years ago.
So far this season, He has made 28 appearances this season and has six goal contributions (4 goals 2 assists).