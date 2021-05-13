Chukwueze Admits He’s a better Player under Unai Emery

Villarreal CF youngster Samuel Chukwueze admits his football orientation has changed and it has impacted his becoming a better player lately.

Chukwueze’s talent has never been in doubt since the youngster broke into the scene at the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup.

The winger continued his development at Villarreal, where he made his breakthrough 3 years ago.

Great win from the team yesterday 💛💛💪🏿

God is the greatest 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/tUJjBB3myq — Samuel chukwueze (@chukwueze_8) April 19, 2021

So far this season, He has made 28 appearances this season and has six goal contributions (4 goals 2 assists).