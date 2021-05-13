Chukwueze Admits He’s a better Player under Unai Emery

Victor Ohkani
Samuel Chukwueze competes for the ball with Nacho Monreal during the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio de la Ceramica. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Villarreal CF youngster Samuel Chukwueze admits his football orientation has changed and it has impacted his becoming a better player lately.

Chukwueze’s talent has never been in doubt since the youngster broke into the scene at the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup.

 

The winger continued his development at Villarreal, where he made his breakthrough 3 years ago.

 

So far this season, He has made 28 appearances this season and has six goal contributions (4 goals 2 assists).

