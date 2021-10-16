Chukuweze back in training A month after Villarreal Boss Emery expressed Frustration with Player’s recovery from Thigh Surgery

Samuel Chukwueze returned to full training with Villarreal for the first time since May his surgery for a thigh injury.
Chukwueze picked up an injury during the second-leg Semi final clash in the UEFA Europa League against Arsenal.
The winger suffered a thigh injury and underwent surgery at the end of May, which has kept him out of action at club and national team.
Since Thursday, images of the player in full first-team training were posted on the Club’s social media.
This latest development is coming a month after Manager Unai Emery expressed concerns that the Youngster’s recovery was “going a little bit slower” than expected.
“He’s going a little bit slower than we wanted to and we still want to go cautiously with him.”
Spotting his trademark tinted hairdo, Chukwueze was much involved in a practice session rondo and kickabout with his teammates.
