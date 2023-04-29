National TeamsWorld Football U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles will Play Friendlies against Benin Republic, Niger Republic By Joseph Obisesan - April 29, 2023 0 54 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Credit | CAF Before heading off to Argentina for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the Flying Eagles will play test games against Benin Republic and Niger next week. Meanwhile, the team is scheduled to depart for a training camp in Argentina on Saturday, May 6. “We plan to play against Benin and Niger Republics even though they won’t be part of the World Cup,” head coach, Ladan Bosso told reporters. “We will also play some friendlies in Argentina for the team to blend with the foreign professionals.” The Flying Eagles kick off their campaign at the tournament against the Dominican Republic on May 21.