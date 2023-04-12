Christian Obodo urges Osimhen to join Bayern Munich

📈31 May 2019: Charleroi take up the option on Victor Osimhen for €3.5m (loan from Wolfsburg).

📈31 July 2019: Charleroi sell Osimhen to Lille OSC for €12m (+€2m bonuses)

📈31 July 2020: LOSC sell Osimhen to Napoli for a €50m initial fee (+€30m bonuses)

