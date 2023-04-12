Christian Obodo urges Osimhen to join Bayern Munich

Victor Osimhen is set to be one of the hottest Summer window transfer target with a bidding war very likely to set off, as he continues to attract interests from several big European teams and the Nigerian could be spilt between the teams, should he opt to leave Napoli.
According to reports in Germany, Bayern Munich are also considering a summer move for Osimhen, albeit they already had an initially €100 million offer rejected by Napoli.
But, there’s competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, all of whom have well reported interests for the Forward’s services.
Obodo suggested that a move to Bayern Munich is still progress, and the risk to major injuries is to a lesser degree compared to the English Premier League.
“Of the four clubs, for me, since a return to the Bundesliga is in the conversation; a league that’s about technique with a fluid style of play which requires pace, I’d chose Bayern Munich.
📈31 May 2019: Charleroi take up the option on Victor Osimhen for €3.5m (loan from Wolfsburg).
📈31 July 2019: Charleroi sell Osimhen to Lille OSC for €12m (+€2m bonuses)
📈31 July 2020: LOSC sell Osimhen to Napoli for a €50m initial fee (+€30m bonuses)
📈value: 14x. pic.twitter.com/9nGcLC50SR
