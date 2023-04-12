Christian Obodo urges Osimhen to join Bayern Munich

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Vìctor Osimhen during the UEFA Europa League Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg Two match between SSC Napoli and FC Barcelona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. (Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen is set to be one of the hottest Summer window transfer target with a bidding war very likely to set off, as he continues to attract interests from several big European teams and the Nigerian could be spilt between the teams, should he opt to leave Napoli.

According to reports in Germany, Bayern Munich are also considering a summer move for Osimhen, albeit they already had an initially €100 million offer rejected by Napoli.

But, there’s competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, all of whom have well reported interests for the Forward’s services.

Obodo suggested that a move to Bayern Munich is still progress, and the risk to major injuries is to a lesser degree compared to the English Premier League.

“Of the four clubs, for me, since a return to the Bundesliga is in the conversation; a league that’s about technique with a fluid style of play which requires pace, I’d chose Bayern Munich.

 

“Unlike in the EPL, where the spotlight is a major distraction. The style of football is also not superior to Germany’s. I think that even for longevity, he should consider the Bundesliga.”

