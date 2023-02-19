Christian Atsu’s Body Flown Home to Ghana

The body of Christian Atsu, who was found dead among the rubble of his apartment building following the devastating Earthquake in Turkey, has been flown to his home country of Ghana.
Atsu’s body was found on Saturday after days rescue efforts commenced soon after the quakes which reportedly has claimed over 14,000 lives.
The Ghana Football Association has received the sad news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.
May his Soul Rest in Peace! 🖤🕊️
