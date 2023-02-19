Christian Atsu’s Body Flown Home to Ghana

The Ghana Football Association has received the sad news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

May his Soul Rest in Peace! 🖤🕊️

